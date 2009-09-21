Quick Take: Colts-Dolphins

Published: Sep 21, 2009 at 04:50 PM

It was over when ...
Chad Pennington was intercepted in the end zone as time expired. The Dolphins got the ball with 3:13 remaining but couldn't execute efficiently to move the chains beyond the Colts' 30-yard line.

Game ball
On the first play from scrimmage, Colts TE Dallas Clark took a pass from Peyton Manning 80 yards for a touchdown. He finished with seven receptions for 183 yards, the fourth highest total for a tight end in NFL history.

Key stat
The Colts' win is impressive given how much time Manning spent on the sideline. Miami dominated the time of possession battle, chewing 45:07 off the clock. In fact, the Colts only ran 13 plays in the second half. Indianapolis had the ball for 14:53, the lowest time of possession for a winning team since 1977.

Noteworthy
Manning moves past Johnny Unitas for most wins (119) by a quarterback in franchise history . ... The Dolphins are 0-2 for the fourth straight year. ... The Colts have won 11 straight regular-season games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

news

Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season

The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

news

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW