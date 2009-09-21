Quick Take: Colts-Dolphins

Game ball
On the first play from scrimmage, Colts TE Dallas Clark took a pass from Peyton Manning 80 yards for a touchdown. He finished with seven receptions for 183 yards, the fourth highest total for a tight end in NFL history.
Key stat
The Colts' win is impressive given how much time Manning spent on the sideline. Miami dominated the time of possession battle, chewing 45:07 off the clock. In fact, the Colts only ran 13 plays in the second half. Indianapolis had the ball for 14:53, the lowest time of possession for a winning team since 1977.