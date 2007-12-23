Quick Take: Colts cruise, sweep Texans

Noteworthy

In his career, Manning has a 125.4 passer rating against the Texans, the best rating for any quarterback against one team. ... With the score 38-7 in the fourth quarter, the Colts replaced Manning with backup QB Jim Sorgi, who finished 3 of 5 for 29 yards. ... With Rosenfels' three interceptions, Texans quarterbacks have now thrown 20 interceptions on the season. ... Texans WR Andre Johnson had seven receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, his career-high eighth of the season.