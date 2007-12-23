Quick Take: Colts cruise, sweep Texans

It was over when...
Colts QB Peyton Manning hit TE Dallas Clark with his second touchdown pass in as many minutes, giving Indianapolis a 24-7 first-half lead. The sequence started with Manning completing of 6 of 6 passes on a 92-yard scoring drive that ended with a 6-yard TD pass to Clark. On Houston's first play, Colts safety Bob Sanders intercepted a Sage Rosenfels pass and returned it to the Texans' 26-yard line. Four plays later, Manning hit Clark again.
Game balls
Manning had another stellar day against his favorite opponent. He was 28 of 35 for 311 yards and three touchdown passes. Two of those scoring passes went to Clark, who finished with six receptions for 60 yards.
Key stat
On the Texans' opening drive, Rosenfels completed 4 of 5 passes for 51 yards, including a 17-yard TD pass to Kevin Walter. Following that drive, Rosenfels went 18 of 31 for 182 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
Noteworthy
In his career, Manning has a 125.4 passer rating against the Texans, the best rating for any quarterback against one team. ... With the score 38-7 in the fourth quarter, the Colts replaced Manning with backup QB Jim Sorgi, who finished 3 of 5 for 29 yards. ... With Rosenfels' three interceptions, Texans quarterbacks have now thrown 20 interceptions on the season. ... Texans WR Andre Johnson had seven receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, his career-high eighth of the season.