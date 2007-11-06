Quick Take: Colts (7-1) at Chargers (4-4)

At stake

The Colts need to rebound strong from their loss to the Patriots. Not just for their own psyche, but to help keep pace from the hard-charging Steelers, who looked impressive on Monday night and will challenge for a first-round bye. The Chargers players said they were embarrassed by their performance against the Vikings. After losing three-in-a-row, the Chargers appeared headed in the right direction before their stumble in Minnesota. While in no real danger of falling out of the AFC West race, the Chargers need a win to be considered one of the top teams in the AFC.