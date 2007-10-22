Quick Take: Colts (6-0) remain perfect

It was over when ...
Colts quarterback Peyton Manning connected with tight end Dallas Clark for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter to give the Colts a 29-7 lead. The touchdown was somewhat cosmetic, as the Indy defense had the game in control.
Game balls
Colts cornerback Kelvin Hayden led the team with seven tackles. He also had a key interception with 10:48 left that helped snuff out a potential Jaguars scoring drive. Reggie Wayne receives the offensive game ball after he notched nine receptions for 131 yards.
Key stat
The Jaguars rushed for 375 yards in their win against the Colts last season, but managed only 235 total yards on Monday night. Of course, the Jaguars lost starting quarterback David Garrard to an
Noteworthy
The Colts became only the sixth team in NFL history to start the season 6-0 for the third consecutive year, joining Green Bay (1929-1931) and St. Louis (1999-2001). ... Clark has caught a touchdown pass in five consecutive games. ... It was the first Monday night loss for Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio, who had won his previous two MNF games. ... In addition to Garrard, running back Maurice Jones-Drew left the game with a left knee sprain.