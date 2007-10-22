Quick Take: Colts (6-0) remain perfect

Noteworthy

The Colts became only the sixth team in NFL history to start the season 6-0 for the third consecutive year, joining Green Bay (1929-1931) and St. Louis (1999-2001). ... Clark has caught a touchdown pass in five consecutive games. ... It was the first Monday night loss for Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio, who had won his previous two MNF games. ... In addition to Garrard, running back Maurice Jones-Drew left the game with a left knee sprain.