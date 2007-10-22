Quick Take: Colts (6-0) remain perfect

Published: Oct 22, 2007 at 05:04 PM

It was over when ...
Colts quarterback Peyton Manning connected with tight end Dallas Clark for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter to give the Colts a 29-7 lead. The touchdown was somewhat cosmetic, as the Indy defense had the game in control.

Game balls
Colts cornerback Kelvin Hayden led the team with seven tackles. He also had a key interception with 10:48 left that helped snuff out a potential Jaguars scoring drive. Reggie Wayne receives the offensive game ball after he notched nine receptions for 131 yards.

Key stat
The Jaguars rushed for 375 yards in their win against the Colts last season, but managed only 235 total yards on Monday night. Of course, the Jaguars lost starting quarterback David Garrard to an ankle injury , but the Colts defense was playing well before Jacksonville's starter was forced out.

Noteworthy
The Colts became only the sixth team in NFL history to start the season 6-0 for the third consecutive year, joining Green Bay (1929-1931) and St. Louis (1999-2001). ... Clark has caught a touchdown pass in five consecutive games. ... It was the first Monday night loss for Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio, who had won his previous two MNF games. ... In addition to Garrard, running back Maurice Jones-Drew left the game with a left knee sprain.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will miss a third consecutive game. The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Week 6 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

NFL.com's Michael F. Florio breaks down the best and toughest fantasy matchups for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Nick Chubb (calf) will not play for banged-up Browns vs. Cardinals

The Browns will attempt to take down the league's only remaining undefeated team without a key weapon. Running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ (calf) will not play in Cleveland's Week 6 game against Arizona.
news

What to watch for in Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars in London

In the second of two straight weeks featuring games from London, Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from a stint on IR for the Dolphins, as they take on rookie Trevor Lawrence ﻿﻿﻿and the Jaguars on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on CBS.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW