Quick Take: Colts (3-2) at Packers (3-3)

Published: Oct 15, 2008 at 02:08 AM

Last meeting
In an old fashioned shootout, Peyton Manning threw five touchdown passes to outduel Brett Favre (who had four TD passes) and the Packers, 45-31, on Sept. 26, 2004.

Streaks
The Colts have taken two of the past three meetings to claim a slim 20-19-1 overall series edge. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.

Last week
For the first time this season, the Colts offense was in rhythm and powered past what was the Ravens' top-ranked defense, 31-3. ... Aaron Rodgers tossed two touchdown passes to lead the Packers past the ailing Seahawks, 27-17.

Keep your eye on ...
Pressure Packer: Green Bay defensive end Aaron Kampman is second in the league with six sacks this year and has more sacks than any NFC player since 2006 with 33½. The injury-riddled Colts offensive line has struggled to protect Peyton Manning and if they don't improve in that area, Kampman could take over the NFL lead in sacks by the end of the game.

Battle of the best: Indianapolis' Reggie Wayne led the league with 1,510 receiving yards last year, while Green Bay's Greg Jennings is leading the league with 653 receiving yards this year. Whichever player has a better game Sunday could go a long way in determining the outcome.

The other Jennings:Colts CB Tim Jennings got his first start of the season last week and responded with a career game. He had 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble against the Ravens, but his job will get tougher trying to stop the Packers' explosive receiving corps.

Did you know?
The Colts have won 13 straight games in October. ... Under coach Tony Dungy, the Colts are 20-6 against the NFC. ... Packers CB Tramon Williams has had an interception in three straight games. ... Charles Woodson leads the league with two interception returns for touchdowns this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, July 23

Rams LB Travin Howard is scheduled to have surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

news

Lions add former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced the hiring of J.T. Barrett to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

news

Titans, QB Malik Willis agree to terms on rookie contract

The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year rookie contract with quarterback Malik Willis, the team announced Saturday.

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) place on PUP list to start training camp

The Rams have placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and three other players on the PUP list to start training camp, along with three other players.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW