Quick Take: Colts (3-2) at Packers (3-3)

Last meeting
In an old fashioned shootout, Peyton Manning threw five touchdown passes to outduel Brett Favre (who had four TD passes) and the Packers, 45-31, on Sept. 26, 2004.
Streaks
The Colts have taken two of the past three meetings to claim a slim 20-19-1 overall series edge. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.
Last week
For the first time this season, the Colts offense was in rhythm and powered past what was the Ravens' top-ranked defense, 31-3. ... Aaron Rodgers tossed two touchdown passes to lead the Packers past the ailing Seahawks, 27-17.
Keep your eye on ...
Pressure Packer: Green Bay defensive end Aaron Kampman is second in the league with six sacks this year and has more sacks than any NFC player since 2006 with 33½. The injury-riddled Colts offensive line has struggled to protect Peyton Manning and if they don't improve in that area, Kampman could take over the NFL lead in sacks by the end of the game.
Battle of the best: Indianapolis' Reggie Wayne led the league with 1,510 receiving yards last year, while Green Bay's Greg Jennings is leading the league with 653 receiving yards this year. Whichever player has a better game Sunday could go a long way in determining the outcome.
The other Jennings:Colts CB Tim Jennings got his first start of the season last week and responded with a career game. He had 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble against the Ravens, but his job will get tougher trying to stop the Packers' explosive receiving corps.
Did you know?
The Colts have won 13 straight games in October. ... Under coach Tony Dungy, the Colts are 20-6 against the NFC. ... Packers CB Tramon Williams has had an interception in three straight games. ... Charles Woodson leads the league with two interception returns for touchdowns this year.