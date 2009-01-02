Quick Take: Colts (12-4) at Chargers (8-8)

Last meeting
The host Chargers left 1:35 on the clock for Peyton Manning, who drove the Colts 35 yards to set up Adam Vinatieri's 51-yard field goal for a 23-20 win.
Last week
In a battle of backups, the Colts' second-stringers looked sharp, outgaining the Titans 390-125 in a 23-0 home win. ... LaDainian Tomlinson scored three times as the Chargers totaled 289 rushing yards and won the AFC West with a 52-21 rout of the Broncos.
Keep your eye on ...
L.T.'s health: The good news for Chargers fans is that Tomlinson finally had his signature performance of the season, totaling 96 rushing yards and a season-high three touchdowns against the Broncos. But just when he finally looked completely recovered from an injured toe, Tomlinson left with an groin injury in the fourth quarter. Expect L.T. to be on the field in the playoffs, but to cede to Darren Sproles if he can't cut effectively.
Peyton Manning vs. Philip Rivers: Saturday's matchup features two of the league's hottest quarterbacks. Over his last four games, Rivers has completed 64.7 of his passes for 1,054 yards and a 120.3 passer rating with 11 touchdowns and just one interception. Incredibly, Manning has been even better in that time, with 1,054 passing yards, an 85.6 completion percentage and a 130.8 passer rating to go with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. While both players will look to keep it going through the air, expect Manning to have the edge against San Diego's 31st-ranked pass defense.
Indy's O-line: Overlooked in Manning's early-season struggles -- generally blamed on the multiple procedures done on his left knee in the offseason -- was the lack of continuity with his offensive line. C Jeff Saturday, RG Mike Pollak and LT Tony Ugoh each missed at least three games due to injury, preventing the Colts from going more than five weeks without the same starting lineup. Against the Chargers, Manning will have all five of his starters blocking for him -- something they have done quite well over the last five games. The unit has allowed just two sacks on Manning in that time.
Did you know?
The Chargers and Colts both enter the postseason on healthy winning streaks -- San Diego has won four straight, while Indianapolis boasts a nine-game winning streak. ... Colts WR Reggie Wayne has totaled 19 receptions, 250 yards and two touchdowns in his last three meetings with the Chargers.