Quick Take: Colts (12-4) at Chargers (8-8)

Indy's O-line: Overlooked in Manning's early-season struggles -- generally blamed on the multiple procedures done on his left knee in the offseason -- was the lack of continuity with his offensive line. C Jeff Saturday, RG Mike Pollak and LT Tony Ugoh each missed at least three games due to injury, preventing the Colts from going more than five weeks without the same starting lineup. Against the Chargers, Manning will have all five of his starters blocking for him -- something they have done quite well over the last five games. The unit has allowed just two sacks on Manning in that time.