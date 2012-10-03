Quick Take: Chiefs host surging Ravens

Why this game is intriguing: The high-flying Ravens are 3-1 with wins over the Patriots and Bengals. But what about the Patriots Jr.? On paper, this doesn't look like much of a game. But the Chiefs are playing at home, in front of a raucous crowd, and that won't make it easy for quarterback Joe Flacco to run his no-huddle. The Chiefs believed they improved their secondary this year, even while letting Brandon Carr go, and the key is keeping Baltimore from getting deep on them.