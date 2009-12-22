Quick Take: Chiefs/Bengals

In Brief
» Last meeting: In last year's season finale, Cedric Benson rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bengals past the Chiefs, 16-6.
» Streaks: These teams have alternated wins since 1986, splitting their last 10 meetings in the process. The Chiefs have a 13-12 overall series edge.
» Last week: The Chiefs dropped a shootout to the Browns, 41-34. ... The Bengals lost to the Chargers, 27-24, on a 52-yard field goal by Nate Kaeding.
Keep your eye on ...
Cincy's frame of mind: The Bengals face the difficult task of playing just five days after going to fallen teammate Chris Henry's funeral. They have their third chance to clinch the AFC North title against the struggling Chiefs, and failing to do so could make it tough with a Week 17 game at the Jets on tap.
Kansas City's defensive pride: The Chiefs have spent significant resources on their defense through the draft and in free agency over the past few years. The results have been less than stellar, however. After giving up 351 rushing yards against a Browns team that entered the game with one of the league's weaker running games, Kansas City will want to respond with a better effort.
Did you know?
Bengals RB Cedric Benson has gained over 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his five-year career. ... Cincinnati is tied for third in the NFL in scoring defense. ... QB Matt Cassel is second among current Chiefs with 168 rushing yards. ... If the playoffs started today, the Bengals would be in (the Chiefs have been eliminated). Get an updated look at the postseason picture.