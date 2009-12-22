Quick Take: Chiefs/Bengals

Keep your eye on ... Larry Johnson getting reacquainted with the Chiefs: Kansas City cut its longtime running back earlier this season after he criticized coach Todd Haley. He has played well in a limited role since joining the Bengals in Week 11, and now he faces his former Chiefs teammates for the first time.

Cincy's frame of mind: The Bengals face the difficult task of playing just five days after going to fallen teammate Chris Henry's funeral. They have their third chance to clinch the AFC North title against the struggling Chiefs, and failing to do so could make it tough with a Week 17 game at the Jets on tap.