Quick Take: Chiefs at Vikings

No. 4: Indecisive veteran QB Brett Favre signed a deal with the Vikings on Tuesday, three weeks after calling it quits. Despite missing all of training camp, the 39-year-old veteran might start under center for the defending NFC North champions against Kansas City.
Cassel-to-Bowe: Last week, Matt Cassel looked rusty in his debut with the Chiefs. Wideout Dwayne Bowe, meanwhile, flourished with the second team, picking up 70 yards on five receptions. Cassel and Bowe will finally test their chemistry against the Vikings first-team defense.
Ian Johnson on The Fringe:Vikings RB Ian Johnson, one of five players that NFL.com has been following for our On the Fringe series, distinguished himself last week, picking up 50 yards on 9 carries. Can he continue to impress?