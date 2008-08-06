Quick Take: Chiefs at Bears

Keep your eye on ...
1. Chiefs' quarterback battle: Brodie Croyle is the frontrunner in the Chiefs' quarterback derby, which also features Damon Huard and Tyler Thigpen. There have been some reports that new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey is leaning toward Thigpen, a second-year pro out of Coastal Carolina. Thigpen, however, is coming off a knee injury making him a longshot.
2. Chiefs' backup running back battle: Kolby Smith played well filling in for injured running backs Larry Johnson and Priest Holmes last season. Johnson is expected to be the starter in Week 1, but Smith's role as Johnson's understudy will be challenged by third-round draft pick Jamaal Charles. Smith has missed some recent practices with an injury.
3. Bears' quarterback battle: The Bears, like the Chiefs, are auditioning for their starting quarterback role. Rex Grossman is just two years removed from taking the Bears to Super Bowl XLI, but a shaky performance last season opens the door for challenger Kyle Orton. Both quarterbacks appear even at the moment.
4. Devin Hester as a receiver: Hester avoided a lengthy holdout by signing a lucrative deal. Now he must prove his worth by being a big-play threat as a receiver. Hester already has proven to be one of the most explosive return men in the NFL, the question is if he be as effective as a receiver.