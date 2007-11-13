Quick take: Chiefs (4-5) at Colts (7-2)

Last week
Peyton Manning threw a career-high six interceptions against the San Diego Chargers and Adam Vinatieri missed a potential game-winning 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as Indianapolis lost their second straight, 23-21. ... With Larry Johnson on the sidelines nursing a foot iujury, the Chiefs were held to just 67 yards rushing in a 29-11 loss to Denver.
At stake
The Chiefs are just one game behind the AFC West-leading Chargers, but everyone will have their eyes on quarterback Brodie Croyle, who is making his first career start. With two straight losses, the Colts are trying to avoid a tailspin similar to last season when they lost four of their last seven games.
Key matchup:
Chiefs QB Brodie Croyle vs. Colts pass rush. Broyle will go up against a strong Colts defense that is second in the NFL in passing yards allowed (164.6 ypg) and sixth overall in scoring defense, allowing 16.6 points per game. With Johnson out for the second straight game, the Colts will look to turn up the pressure on the second-year quarterback. However, they will be without defensive end Dwight Freeney, who suffered a left leg injury against the Chargers that will sideline him at least a month.
Did you know?
The Colts are 15-3 (.833) when tight end Dallas Clark scores a touchdown. Clark has six touchdowns this season but missed last week's game while recovering from a concussion.