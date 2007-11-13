Quick take: Chiefs (4-5) at Colts (7-2)

Key matchup:

Chiefs QB Brodie Croyle vs. Colts pass rush. Broyle will go up against a strong Colts defense that is second in the NFL in passing yards allowed (164.6 ypg) and sixth overall in scoring defense, allowing 16.6 points per game. With Johnson out for the second straight game, the Colts will look to turn up the pressure on the second-year quarterback. However, they will be without defensive end Dwight Freeney, who suffered a left leg injury against the Chargers that will sideline him at least a month.