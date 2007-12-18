Quick Take: Chiefs (4-10) at Lions (6-8)

Last meeting
In Week 15 of the 2003 season, the Chiefs crushed the Lions 45-17. QB Trent Green threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs scored on seven of their first eight possessions.
Last week
The Chiefsfell to the Titans 26-17. Kansas City committed three turnovers and was held to one second-half field goal in the Chiefs' final home game of the season. Detroit was dismantled by the Chargers 51-14. The Lions offense was on the field for just 18:28 and Jon Kitna threw five interceptions in the loss.
At stake
Both teams look to halt long losing skids. The Chiefs have lost seven straight while the Lions started the season 6-2 and haven't won a game since. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. Complete playoff picture.
Key matchup
Fourth-year Kansas City DE Jared Allen made his first Pro Bowl this week, with good reason. His 11 sacks is second only to Houston's Mario Williams in the AFC this season and he has 4½ sacks in the past three games vs. NFC teams. Allen faces a Detroit offensive line that has allowed Jon Kitna to be taken down a league-worst 49 times this season.
Did you know?
Chiefs TE Tony Gonzalez extended his receptions streak to 113 games last week -- second in NFL history among TEs behind Ozzie Newsome (150). ... Lions coach Rod Marinelli and Chiefs coach Herm Edwards were both assistants together on the Tampa Bay staff from 1996-2000.