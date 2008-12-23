Quick Take: Chiefs (2-13) at Bengals (3-11-1)

Last meeting
In Week 6 last year, TE Tony Gonzalez caught his 63rd career TD pass to become the all-time NFL leader at his position as the Chiefs defeated the Bengals 27-20.
Streaks
The Chiefs have won two of the last three games and also hold a slim 13-11 advantage in the overall series. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.
Last week
At frigid Arrowhead Stadium, Tyler Thigpen was intercepted on the Chiefs' final drive, allowing Miami to escape with a 38-31 win. ... The Bengals got 171 yards on the ground from Cedric Benson to help Cincinnati best Cleveland, 14-0.
Keep your eye on ...
Cincinnati staying grounded: The worst offense in the league found a running game last week when Cedric Benson rushed for a career-high 171 yards. This week, Benson might set a new personal record as Cincinnati faces a 30th-ranked rush defense that gave up 168 yards on the ground last week.
Fan feedback
Bowe's feat:Chiefs WR Dwayne Bowe has recorded a career-high 76 receptions in 2008. He needs 81 receiving yards to become the first Chiefs wideout to reach 1,000 yards since Eddie Kennison in 2005.
Did you know?
Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh needs eight receptions to reach 100 in consecutive seasons and needs 96 receiving yards to reach 1,000 three seasons in row. ... Bengals DT John Thorton registered a season-best two sacks last week. ... In the last four games on the road, QB Tyler Thigpen has completed 84 of 131 passes for 895 yards and six TDs vs. one INT.