Quick Take: Chiefs (2-13) at Bengals (3-11-1)

Published: Dec 23, 2008 at 05:36 PM

Last meeting
In Week 6 last year, TE Tony Gonzalez caught his 63rd career TD pass to become the all-time NFL leader at his position as the Chiefs defeated the Bengals 27-20.

Streaks
The Chiefs have won two of the last three games and also hold a slim 13-11 advantage in the overall series. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.

Last week
At frigid Arrowhead Stadium, Tyler Thigpen was intercepted on the Chiefs' final drive, allowing Miami to escape with a 38-31 win. ... The Bengals got 171 yards on the ground from Cedric Benson to help Cincinnati best Cleveland, 14-0.

Keep your eye on ...
Cincinnati staying grounded: The worst offense in the league found a running game last week when Cedric Benson rushed for a career-high 171 yards. This week, Benson might set a new personal record as Cincinnati faces a 30th-ranked rush defense that gave up 168 yards on the ground last week.

Fan feedback

   Will Herm Edwards and 
  Marvin Lewis return to the sideline next season? 
  ** What are your thoughts?**

A strong finish: In the last three games, the Chiefs have failed to score in the fourth quarter and lost all three contests by seven points or fewer. To finish this season on a high note, the Chiefs will need to put points on the board against a team that posted a shutout on the road last week.

Bowe's feat:Chiefs WR Dwayne Bowe has recorded a career-high 76 receptions in 2008. He needs 81 receiving yards to become the first Chiefs wideout to reach 1,000 yards since Eddie Kennison in 2005.

Did you know?
Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh needs eight receptions to reach 100 in consecutive seasons and needs 96 receiving yards to reach 1,000 three seasons in row. ... Bengals DT John Thorton registered a season-best two sacks last week. ... In the last four games on the road, QB Tyler Thigpen has completed 84 of 131 passes for 895 yards and six TDs vs. one INT.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 17 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with another episode of the podcast.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb/quad) limited at practice ahead of Ravens game

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday due to quadriceps and left thumb ailments, according to the day's practice report.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 17: Top five rushing quarterbacks 

Maurice Jones-Drew examines the top rushing quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Where does Justin Fields sit? Plus, check out his updated ranking of the top 15 running backs. 