Quick Take: Chiefs (2-10) at Broncos (7-5)

Last meeting
In Week 4, Chiefs RB Larry Johnson rushed for nearly 200 yards and two TDs to lead Kansas City over Denver, 33-19.

Streaks
The Broncos have won two of the last three meetings but the Chiefs lead the overall series, 53-43.

Last week
The Chiefs used a big fourth quarter to beat the rival Raiders, 20-13. ... Jay Cutler threw for 357 yards and two TDs in the Broncos' 34-17 win over the Jets.

Keep your eye on ...
Denver's running game: After suffering numerous injuries to their backfield, the Broncos have turned to rookie FB Peyton Hillis, a seventh-round pick, to pick up the slack. Last week he rushed for a career-high 129 yards on 22 carries. He is looking to score for the fourth game in a row against Kansas City's 31st-ranked rush defense.

KC's not-so-secret weapon: RB Larry Johnson's 198-yard effort in Week 4 helped the Chiefs secure one of their two wins. The division leader's 28th-ranked run defense is still vulnerable, and in Johnson's last four games against the Broncos, he has averaged 155.5 rushing yards.

The streak: Tight end Tony Gonzalez will likely extend his reception streak to 128 games this week, as the 12-year veteran has recorded two consecutive games with at least eight catches and more than 100 yards receiving.

Did you know?
Broncos rookie WR Eddie Royal leads NFL rookies with 63 catches. ... Chiefs rookie CBs Brandon Flowers and Brandon Carr have two INTs apiece. ... Chiefs WR Dwayne Bowe has three TDs in his past three games.

