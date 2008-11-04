Quick Take: Chiefs (1-7) at Chargers (3-5)

Did you know?

Thigpen has completed more than 60 percent of his passes for 444 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in his past two starts. He also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass against the Buccaneers last week. ... Chiefs receiver Dwayne Bowe averages 110 receiving yards in two career games against the Chargers. ... Chargers tight end Antonio Gates has eight touchdown catches against the Chiefs, his most against any opponent.