Quick Take: Chiefs (1-7) at Chargers (3-5)

Published: Nov 04, 2008 at 12:41 PM

Last meeting
San Diego running back LaDainian Tomlinson rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 24-10 victory.

Streaks
The Chargers have won two of the last three games, but the Chiefs hold the all-time series lead, 50-44-1. Check out the last five matchups here.

Last week
The Chiefs held a 21-point lead over the Buccaneers but lost in overtime, 30-27. ... The Chargers had a bye.

Keep your eye on ...
Charles' first start: Rookie running back Jamaal Charles will get the start this week following a suspension to Larry Johnson and a season-ending injury to Kolby Smith. Charles rushed for 106 yards against a stout Buccaneers defense and now faces a Chargers defense that has allowed 107 rushing yards per game this season.

Tomlinson's toe: NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger said said LaDainian Tomlinson looked his best against the Saints two weeks ago, and appears fully recovered from his toe injury. Tomlinson has rushed for more than 100 yards in his last three games against the Chiefs.

Rivera's influence: The Chargers lost linebacker Shawne Merriman after Week 1 and haven't been able to get to the quarterback since. The Chargers led the NFL in interceptions last year but have only six this season. Look for new defensive coordinator Ron Rivera to unleash some of the blitzes he learned under the tutelage of Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Johnson against inexperienced Chiefs QB Tyler Thigpen.

Did you know?
Thigpen has completed more than 60 percent of his passes for 444 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in his past two starts. He also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass against the Buccaneers last week. ... Chiefs receiver Dwayne Bowe averages 110 receiving yards in two career games against the Chargers. ... Chargers tight end Antonio Gates has eight touchdown catches against the Chiefs, his most against any opponent.

