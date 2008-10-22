Quick Take: Chiefs (1-5) at Jets (3-3)

Last meeting
In a Week 17 game with no postseason implications, Mike Nugent kicked a 43-yard overtime field goal to lift the Jets over the Chiefs, 13-10, last season.
Last week
The Chiefs allowed the Titans to rush for a franchise-record 332 yards in a 34-10 home loss. ... The Jets lost, 16-13, on a 57-yard overtime field goal by Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski.
Keep your eye on ...
Kansas City's revolving QBs: Just when the Chiefs thought they were getting Brodie Croyle back, they lost him for the season with a sprained left knee. Backup Damon Huard was also taken out of the game with an injured hand and placed on injured reserve, meaning Tyler Thigpen and his 42.2 completion percentage will get his second start of the season.
Jonesing for some carries: A week after scoring a career-high three touchdowns on 20 touches, Jets RB Thomas Jones recorded season-highs in rushing yards (159) and carries (24) against the Raiders. Jones was part of a rushing attack that totaled 242 yards, marking the first time the Jets have rushed for more than 200 yards since putting up 221 against Detroit in 2006.
Good Favre, bad Favre: Since throwing six touchdowns against Arizona in Week 4, Favre totaled four interceptions and just one touchdown against the Bengals and Raiders. Against Kansas City, Favre cannot afford another turnover-laden game playing at home, where he has thrown eight touchdowns and four interceptions compared to five touchdowns and four interceptions on the road.
Did you know?
Chiefs TE Tony Gonzalez has a reception in 121 straight games. ... Jones aims to become the first Jet to record back-to-back 100-yard rushing games since Curtis Martin did it in October 2004. ... Jets DE Shaun Ellis has a sack in five of his last six games.