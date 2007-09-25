Quick Take: Chiefs (1-2) at Chargers (1-2)

Key matchup:

RB Larry Johnson vs. RB LaDainian Tomlinson. Although Rams RB Steven Jackson could be invited into the conversation, it is easy to say that Johnson and Tomlinson are having the most disappointing starts for any running back. Johnson looks to turn that around as he has averaged close to 150 yards from scrimmage in four career starts against the Chargers. For Tomlinson, slow starts are being common. After rushing for 131 yards against the Raiders in Week 1 last season, he didn't top the 100-yard mark again until Week 8 vs. St. Louis.