Quick Take: Chiefs (1-2) at Chargers (1-2)

Published: Sep 25, 2007 at 03:02 PM

Last meeting
RB LaDainian Tomlinson rushed for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Chargers cruised to a 20-9 victory on a chilly night in San Diego on Dec. 17, 2006.

Streaks
The Chiefs lead the all-time series, 49-43-1, but the Chargers have won four of the last six.

Last week
The Chiefs took to the air against the Vikings and capped a comeback on Dwayne Bowe's touchdown reception to win, 13-10. It was the first win of the season for the Chiefs. ... The Chargers dropped another road game as Brett Favre threw three touchdown passes to tie Dan Marino's all-time mark and defeat the Chargers, 31-24.

At stake
The Chiefs and Chargers are tied at 1-2 in the AFC West, one game behind the Denver Broncos at 2-1. The Chiefs seek consistency, but this is really a big game for the Chargers. As much as San Diego has struggled, the next three games against division opponents are critical. Tomlinson noted that it is too early to panic, but the Chargers' season could spiral out of control if they can't win these division games, especially at home.

Key matchup:
RB Larry Johnson vs. RB LaDainian Tomlinson. Although Rams RB Steven Jackson could be invited into the conversation, it is easy to say that Johnson and Tomlinson are having the most disappointing starts for any running back. Johnson looks to turn that around as he has averaged close to 150 yards from scrimmage in four career starts against the Chargers. For Tomlinson, slow starts are being common. After rushing for 131 yards against the Raiders in Week 1 last season, he didn't top the 100-yard mark again until Week 8 vs. St. Louis.

Key injuries
KANSAS CITY: WR Eddie Kennison (hamstring), S Jon McGraw (hamstring), T Damion McIntosh (knee); SAN DIEGO: WR Eric Parker (toe), LB Matt Wilhelm (calf), G Shane Olivea (back), LB Stephen Cooper (neck), DE Luis Castillo (foot).

Did you know?
Chiefs coach Herman Edwards needs one more victory for career number 50. ... The Chargers have won nine consecutive regular season games at home.

