Quick Take: Chiefs (0-2) at Falcons (1-1)

Last meeting
The Falcons came into the 2004 game looking like a legitimate Super Bowl XXXIX contender at 5-1 and the Chiefs entered the contest reeling at 1-4. So what happened? Naturally, the Chiefs came out and pummeled the Falcons, 56-10, behind four Priest Holmes rushing touchdowns.
Last week
Following a scintillating debut, Falcons rookie QB Matt Ryan struggled to figure out the Bucs' Tampa-2 defense and two early interceptions in a 24-9 loss. ... With third-string QB Tyler Thigpen taking the reigns under center, the Chiefs were unable to get going offensively and lost to the rival Raiders, 23-8.
Keep your eye on ...
How Larry Johnson is used: Through two games, the former Pro Bowler has rushed for only 96 yards and has averaged an anemic 2.8 yards per carry. That number is nearly 2 yards below his career average. Johnson has complained about his reduced role in a dismal, 27th-ranked offense this season. Coach Herm Edwards insists Johnson is not being phased out and adds that the running back will likely see his role increased, starting this week.
The Chiefs' run-stuffers: Second-year player Tank Tyler and highly touted rookie Glenn Dorsey were supposed to collapse the pocket and stuff the run up the middle for the Chiefs this season. Instead, they have had difficulties doing either as the team ranks last in the AFC in rushing defense and has only two sacks. With the Falcons likely to hand the ball off frequently to Michael Turner, Tyler and Dorsey's play on the interior will be vital.
Jamaal Anderson's production: While John Abraham has started off the season with a bang, collecting four sacks and a forced fumble in the first two games, Anderson has not yet made his mark. Anderson has yet to record a sack in his career after being the eighth overall pick in the 2007 draft. If he can get some pressure opposite Abraham, the Chiefs offensive line could be in for a long day.
Did you know?
Kansas City's Donnie Edwards leads all active linebackers with 28 career interceptions. ... When Johnson has 30 or more carries, the Chiefs are 12-1. ... Falcons K Jason Elam is one of only five players in NFL history to have made 400 field goals. ... Turner made his first career start against the Chiefs in 2005 and rushed for 87 yards.