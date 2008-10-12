Quick Take: Chargers stuff Patriots

It was over when ...
The Chargers held the Patriots on fourth-and-1 with 9:16 left in the third quarter. San Diego responded with a four-play, 98-yard drive capped off by Philip Rivers' 1-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gates. What could have been a 17-10 Chargers advantage, turned in a 24-3 lead for San Diego.
Game ball
Chargers defensive tackle Jamal Williams was credited with only two tackles but played much bigger than that. Williams repeatedly flushed quarterback Matt Cassel out of the pocket, knocked down passes and was a dominant force in stopping the run. Williams had a key surge to help stuff Sammy Morris on second-and-1 in the Chargers' pivotal goal-line stand in the third quarter.