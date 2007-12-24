Quick Take: Chargers rout Broncos

Noteworthy

The Chargers can now lock up the No. 3 seed in the AFC with a win at Oakland on Sunday. ... The Chargers held the Broncos without a touchdown in two games this season. They defeated Denver 41-3 in Week 5. ... Replacing Rivers in the third quarter, Chargers backup QB Billy Volek fumbled his first snap, leading to a turnover and the Broncos' only score of the game -- Jason Elam's 23-yard field goal. ... Tomlinson has scored six rushing touchdowns in the Chargers' last four games. Tomlinson also took the NFL rushing lead with 1,418 yards. His closest pursuer is Adrian Peterson (1,305). ... Elam has now played in his 235th NFL game, passing John Elway for the most games played in Broncos history. ... The Chargers have won four consecutive games against the Broncos for the first time since 1968.