Quick Take: Chargers rout Broncos

Published: Dec 24, 2007 at 02:28 PM

It was over when ...
Receiver Chris Chambers scored the Chargers' second touchdown -- a 14-yard pass from Philip Rivers -- giving San Diego a 23-0 third-quarter lead. The game was never close as the Chargers scored on five of their first six drives.

Game ball
LaDainian Tomlinson rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries before being replaced in the third quarter. It marked the fourth straight game and the sixth time this season that Tomlinson has gone over 100 yards rushing.

Key stat
The Broncos offense entered the game ranked eigth in the league, averaging 353.9 yards per game. The Chargers held Denver to 225 total yards, sacking Jay Cutler four times and intercepting him twice while keeping the Broncos out of the end zone.

Noteworthy
The Chargers can now lock up the No. 3 seed in the AFC with a win at Oakland on Sunday. ... The Chargers held the Broncos without a touchdown in two games this season. They defeated Denver 41-3 in Week 5. ... Replacing Rivers in the third quarter, Chargers backup QB Billy Volek fumbled his first snap, leading to a turnover and the Broncos' only score of the game -- Jason Elam's 23-yard field goal. ... Tomlinson has scored six rushing touchdowns in the Chargers' last four games. Tomlinson also took the NFL rushing lead with 1,418 yards. His closest pursuer is Adrian Peterson (1,305). ... Elam has now played in his 235th NFL game, passing John Elway for the most games played in Broncos history. ... The Chargers have won four consecutive games against the Broncos for the first time since 1968.

