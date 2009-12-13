Quick Take: chargers-cowboys

The Chargers' 16-game December win streak is an NFL record. Their last loss in December came in 2005... Cowboys LB DeMarcus Ware was carted off the field in the third quarter after a collision with a Chargers player. The team said he suffered a sprained neck and was being taken to the hospital for X-rays and further evaluation. ... Philip Rivers threw his 100th career TD pass. ... The Chargers are 2-2 all-time at Dallas.