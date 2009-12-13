Quick Take: chargers-cowboys

It was over when ...
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the San Diego Chargers' 20-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
Game ball
Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson carried the ball 21 times for 50 yards and one touchdown. With his 1-yard TD run in the first-quarter, Tomlinson extended his NFL record of consecutive 10-TD seasons to nine in a row.
Key Stat
The Cowboys converted on only one of eight third down tries. They also couldn't punch the ball into the end zone on a critical fourth-and-goal in the second quarter.
Noteworthy
The Chargers' 16-game December win streak is an NFL record. Their last loss in December came in 2005... Cowboys LB DeMarcus Ware was carted off the field in the third quarter after a collision with a Chargers player. The team said he suffered a sprained neck and was being taken to the hospital for X-rays and further evaluation. ... Philip Rivers threw his 100th career TD pass. ... The Chargers are 2-2 all-time at Dallas.