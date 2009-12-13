Quick Take: chargers-cowboys

Published: Dec 13, 2009 at 10:38 AM

It was over when ...

Kicker Nate Kaeding nailed a 34-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 20-10 lead with 1:56 remaining. The Cowboys scored a TD on the ensuing possession but couldn't recover the onside kick with 2 seconds left.

Game ball

Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson carried the ball 21 times for 50 yards and one touchdown. With his 1-yard TD run in the first-quarter, Tomlinson extended his NFL record of consecutive 10-TD seasons to nine in a row.

Key Stat

The Cowboys converted on only one of eight third down tries. They also couldn't punch the ball into the end zone on a critical fourth-and-goal in the second quarter.

Noteworthy

The Chargers' 16-game December win streak is an NFL record. Their last loss in December came in 2005... Cowboys LB DeMarcus Ware was carted off the field in the third quarter after a collision with a Chargers player. The team said he suffered a sprained neck and was being taken to the hospital for X-rays and further evaluation. ... Philip Rivers threw his 100th career TD pass. ... The Chargers are 2-2 all-time at Dallas.

