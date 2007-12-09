Quick Take: Chargers come back to win

Noteworthy

This was the first time in Chargers' history that the club has trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter on the road and comeback to win. ... Rivers has committed 20 turnovers this season (15 interceptions and five fumbles). .... Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman left the game with a left knee sprain. ... Both Vince Young and Philip Rivers were momentarily injured on first-half handoffs. Both returned to the game, but Rivers was wewaring a brace on his knee.