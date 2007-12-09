Quick Take: Chargers come back to win

It was over when ...
Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson darted into the end zone from 16 yards out in overtime. It capped a rally for the Chargers, who scored the game's final 20 points. Antonio Gates caught a 2-yard touchdown with 9 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.
Game ball
Chargers special teams ace Kassim Osgood made the play of the game in overtime. Osgood fielded Mike Scifres' punt deep in Titans territory, but feeling his momentum pulling him into the end zone, Osgood tossed the ball to Antonio Cromartie who downed the ball at the Tenessee 2-yard line. The Chargers defense held on the next possession, forcing the Titans to punt the ball back to the Chargers, setting up the winning drive.
Key stat
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who struggled early, was 11-of-17 for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Chargers' two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
Noteworthy
This was the first time in Chargers' history that the club has trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter on the road and comeback to win. ... Rivers has committed 20 turnovers this season (15 interceptions and five fumbles). .... Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman left the game with a left knee sprain. ... Both Vince Young and Philip Rivers were momentarily injured on first-half handoffs. Both returned to the game, but Rivers was wewaring a brace on his knee.