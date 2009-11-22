Quick Take: chargers-broncos

Chris Simms started at QB for the Broncos in place of Kyle Orton, who suffered a left ankle injury last week. After three series, Orton entered the game. ... Broncos S Brian Dawkins left the game in the second quarter with a neck injury and did not return. ... The Chargers have won five straight following a 2-3 start. ... The Broncos have lost four straight following a 6-0 start.