Quick Take: chargers-broncos

It was over when ...
LaDainian Tomlinson's 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put the
Chargers up 20-3.
(Chris Schneider / Associated Press)
Chargers K Nate Kaeding nailed his third field goal, a 28-yarder, which gave San Diego a 26-3 lead with 14:06 left.
Game ball
Chargers S Steve Gregory recovered two red-zone fumbles in the first half, including one in the end zone after Broncos RB Knowshon Moreno coughed up the ball at the goal line.
Key Stat
The Broncos were unsuccessful in their four red-zone chances and three of their six second-half drives ended when they couldn't convert on fourth down.
Noteworthy
Chris Simms started at QB for the Broncos in place of Kyle Orton, who suffered a left ankle injury last week. After three series, Orton entered the game. ... Broncos S Brian Dawkins left the game in the second quarter with a neck injury and did not return. ... The Chargers have won five straight following a 2-3 start. ... The Broncos have lost four straight following a 6-0 start.