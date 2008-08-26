Quick Take: Chargers at 49ers

Keep your eye on ...
Chargers WR Vincent Jackson: The Chargers would like to get Jackson some work on Friday after he made his first preseason appearance against the Seahawks on Monday. Jackson, who played well for the Chargers down the stretch in 2007, is expected to have a big role on the team.
Chargers DT Jamal Williams: The Chargers need Williams, who is arguably the best defensive player on the field. Williams has not played in the preseason and coach Norv Turner would love to get him into the game.
49ers WR Bryant Johnson: The 49ers had high hopes when they signed Johnson, figuring he would excel in offensive coordinator Mike Martz's system. Johnson has been injured for most of training camp, but returns to practice this week. Johnson's playing time will depend on how he responds to practice this week.
49ers lineman David Baas: The 49ers expect Baas to start at right guard after spending training camp on the team's physically unable to perform list. Baas returned to practice on Monday and could play a quarter against the Chargers.