Quick Take: Chargers (9-8) at Steelers (12-4)

The Chargers are 10-14 all-time in the playoffs. ... This marks the first playoff matchup between the teams at Heinz Field, as the previous two meetings were both held at Three Rivers Stadium in 1982 and 1994. ... The Steelers are 28-20 in the postseason, including a 16-10 record at home. ... The Steelers are hosting their first divisional playoff game since they defeated the New York Jets on Jan. 15, 2005.