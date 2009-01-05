Quick Take: Chargers (9-8) at Steelers (12-4)

Last meeting
In the swirling snow at Heinz Field in Week 11, Willie Parker rushed for 115 yards and Jeff Reed hit three field goals, including the winner with 11 seconds left, to seal the 11-10 win for Pittsburgh.
Streaks
The Steelers have won six of the past seven matchups to claim a 20-8 overall series lead. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.
Last week
Chargers backup RB Darren Sproles totaled 328 all-purpose yards and ran for the winning touchdown in overtime as San Diego defeated the Colts, 23-17, to advance to the divisional round. .... The Steelers' 12-4 regular-season record afforded them a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
Keep your eye on ...
Big Ben back under center: Just before halftime of the final game of the season, Steelers starting QB Ben Roethlisberger suffered a concussion when he took simultaneous hits from two Browns defenders. He was immobilized, carted off the field and taken to the hospital as a precaution. Roethlisberger practiced for the first time on Monday and said he'd be ready to go against the Chargers, who have sacked opposing QBs 28 times this season.
Fan feedback
Will one of these teams represent the AFC in the
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47)?
[ **What are your thoughts?**](/gamecenter/fanfeedback?game_id=54462&displayPage=tab_fan_feedback&season=2008&week=POST19&override=true)
Steelers' field position: Last week, Mike Scifres' six punts averaged 52.7 yards and five of his kicks pinned Peyton Manning & Co. inside their own 10-yard line. On Sunday, San Diego faces the league's No. 1 defense, so Scifres' boot could become an important part of the game plan.
A short circuit: Filling in for injured running back LaDainian Tomlinson, speedy 5-foot-6 Darren Sproles burned the Colts as a running back, a receiver and a return man. With Tomlinson's status uncertain, the Steelers will need to prepare for the Chargers' not-so-secret weapon.
Did you know?
The Chargers are 10-14 all-time in the playoffs. ... This marks the first playoff matchup between the teams at Heinz Field, as the previous two meetings were both held at Three Rivers Stadium in 1982 and 1994. ... The Steelers are 28-20 in the postseason, including a 16-10 record at home. ... The Steelers are hosting their first divisional playoff game since they defeated the New York Jets on Jan. 15, 2005.