Quick Take: Chargers (7-5) at Titans (7-5)

Last meeting
LaDainian Tomlinson rushed for two touchdowns and Philip Rivers completed 25 of 35 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown as the host Chargers spanked the Titans 40-7 in Week 2 last year.
Last week
Tomlinson scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 24-10 victory at Kansas City. Chris Brown and LenDale White each rushed for touchdowns as the host Titansdefeated the Texans 28-20 in a key AFC South game.
At stake
The Chargers can clinch the AFC West with a win and a loss by Denver. The Titans desperately need to win to keep pace with the Browns and Jaguars, teams they trail in the AFC wildcard race ( more playoff scenarios).
Key matchup
Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson vs. Titans DT Albert Haynesworth. Tomlinson gained 197 all-purpose yards to go along with his two touchdowns against the Chiefs last week. The Chargers are leaning on Tomlinson as a runner and receiver (he has nine receptions in the past two games) to help keep pressure off Rivers, who has struggled in his second year as a starter. The Chargers will face one of the toughest rush defenses in the league, as Tennessee ranks seventh against the run. The Titans defense is led by Haynesworth, who returned last week from a hamstring injury to strengthen the defensive line. Tennessee is 7-2 when Haynesworth is in the lineup, 0-3 without him.