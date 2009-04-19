Quick Take: Chargers (7-5) at Titans (7-5)

Key matchup

Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson vs. Titans DT Albert Haynesworth. Tomlinson gained 197 all-purpose yards to go along with his two touchdowns against the Chiefs last week. The Chargers are leaning on Tomlinson as a runner and receiver (he has nine receptions in the past two games) to help keep pressure off Rivers, who has struggled in his second year as a starter. The Chargers will face one of the toughest rush defenses in the league, as Tennessee ranks seventh against the run. The Titans defense is led by Haynesworth, who returned last week from a hamstring injury to strengthen the defensive line. Tennessee is 7-2 when Haynesworth is in the lineup, 0-3 without him.