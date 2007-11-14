Quick take: Chargers (5-4) at Jaguars (6-3)

Key matchup:

Jaguars QB David Garrard vs. Chargers secondary. Garrard, who expects to start this week after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain, hasn't thrown an interception in six starts this season. But he gets a tough matchup in his return. The Chargers made Manning look like a rookie last week with the six interceptions, with Cromartie -- making his first NFL start --picking off three. Cromartie is playing out of his mind this season, with a league-leading six interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and 18 passes defensed, which ties him with Buffalo's Terrance McGee for the NFL lead.