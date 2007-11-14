Quick take: Chargers (5-4) at Jaguars (6-3)

Last meeting
In October 2004, San Diego forced three Jacksonville turnovers and quarterback Drew Brees connected with tight end Antonio Gates for two touchdowns in the Chargers' 34-21 win.
Last week
The Chargers forced Peyton Manning to throw a career-high six interceptions and overcame two Phillip Rivers fumbles to beat the Colts 23-21. ... The Jaguars ran all over the Titans' top-ranked run defense, recording 168 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground in a 28-13 win.
At stake
The Jaguars have a chance to pull into a tie for first place in the AFC South with a win and a loss by the struggling Colts to the Chiefs. But they also have the Titans nipping at their heels. ... The Chargers are looking to take control of the AFC West and gain some separation from the 4-5 Broncos.
Key matchup:
Jaguars QB David Garrard vs. Chargers secondary. Garrard, who expects to start this week after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain, hasn't thrown an interception in six starts this season. But he gets a tough matchup in his return. The Chargers made Manning look like a rookie last week with the six interceptions, with Cromartie -- making his first NFL start --picking off three. Cromartie is playing out of his mind this season, with a league-leading six interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and 18 passes defensed, which ties him with Buffalo's Terrance McGee for the NFL lead.
Did you know?
Jaguars defensive end Paul Spicer has four sacks in his last six games and defensive end Reggie Hayward notched a season-high 2½ sacks last week.