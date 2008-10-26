Quick Take: Cassel rallies Patriots over Rams

It was over when ...
Patriots CB Deltha O'Neal returned to the game after suffering a head injury in the first quarter and intercepted Marc Bulger with a juggling catch. O'Neal returned the pick 47 yards and ended the Rams' potential game-tying drive in the fourth quarter.
Game ball
With Laurence Maroney on IR and Sammy Morris and LaMont Jordan both sidelined by injuries, the Patriots turned to a reliable weapon in Kevin Faulk. The 10-year veteran recorded 60 yards on 13 carries and added 47 yards on four receptions, including New England's 15-yard go-ahead touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Noteworthy
The Patriots have won 13 straight games against the NFC. ... Randy Moss became the 19th player in NFL history with 800 career receptions. Moss has scored 13 touchdowns in 12 home games with New England. ... With seven receptions, Wes Welker became the fourth player in NFL history to record at least six receptions in each of his team's first seven games of the season. ... In just his second start, Rams rookie WR Donnie Avery led his team with six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. ... Rams RB Steven Jackson missed the game with a strained right thigh muscle.