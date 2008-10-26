Quick Take: Cassel rallies Patriots over Rams

Noteworthy

The Patriots have won 13 straight games against the NFC. ... Randy Moss became the 19th player in NFL history with 800 career receptions. Moss has scored 13 touchdowns in 12 home games with New England. ... With seven receptions, Wes Welker became the fourth player in NFL history to record at least six receptions in each of his team's first seven games of the season. ... In just his second start, Rams rookie WR Donnie Avery led his team with six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. ... Rams RB Steven Jackson missed the game with a strained right thigh muscle.