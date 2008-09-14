Quick Take: Cassel helps Pats top Favre, Jets

Noteworthy

The win was the eighth straight for New England at the Meadowlands. ... The last game the Patriots won in which Tom Brady did not start was a 27-24 victory over the Dolphins on Dec. 17, 2000. ... The Patriots failed to score a touchdown in the first half for the first time since Dec. 10, 2006, a 21-0 loss to the Dolphins. ... Favre threw his first interception as a Jet in the third quarter. The pick was also the first of DB Brandon Meriweather's career.