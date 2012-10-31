Quick Take: Cards seek big upset at Lambeau

Why this game is intriguing: This one might not be pretty. The Green Bay Packers might be getting Jordy Nelson back -- making an explosive offense ... even more explosive -- while the Arizona Cardinals clearly have lost their early-season mojo. Four straight losses for the Cards has them soul-searching. So, if everything continues in the direction it's going, this game might be over before it starts (especially considering it's in Lambeau). But I moved it up a few notches for its upset potential. This physical Arizona team can get after quarterback Aaron Rodgers, cover with authority and throw the Packers off their game. Essentially, the Cardinals can do what they did to the New England Patriots in Week 2. There's a chance this might not be easy for Green Bay -- but a slim one.
Published: Oct 31, 2012 at 08:47 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Eagles RT Lane Johnson inactive vs. Chiefs due to personal matter
The Eagles will be without another offensive lineman for Sunday's tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles announced star right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive. Mike Garafolo reports that Johnson is inactive due to a personal matter.
news
Contract figures, underlying tension contributed to Patriots-Tom Brady split
The Week 4 matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots will be one for the history books. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport takes a look back at the factors that helped set the stage for Sunday night's showdown between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.