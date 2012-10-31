Quick Take: Cards seek big upset at Lambeau

Why this game is intriguing: This one might not be pretty. The Green Bay Packers might be getting Jordy Nelson back -- making an explosive offense ... even more explosive -- while the Arizona Cardinals clearly have lost their early-season mojo. Four straight losses for the Cards has them soul-searching. So, if everything continues in the direction it's going, this game might be over before it starts (especially considering it's in Lambeau). But I moved it up a few notches for its upset potential. This physical Arizona team can get after quarterback Aaron Rodgers, cover with authority and throw the Packers off their game. Essentially, the Cardinals can do what they did to the New England Patriots in Week 2. There's a chance this might not be easy for Green Bay -- but a slim one.