Quick Take: Cards can add more misery for Bills

Published: Oct 10, 2012 at 09:35 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 6 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Everybody's sleeper playoff team is sleep-walking through the season. The Buffalo Bills have been a thorough disappointment, constantly turning the ball over, lacking consistency and not really stopping anybody. Yet this week might shape up well for them, as the Arizona Cardinals don't have a multitude of weapons to shut down. Despite the hostile environment, this is a game for the Bills to snap out of their funk.

What to watch: The NFL is looking into pass rusher Mario Williams' unreported wrist injury. Meanwhile, Bills fans are looking into it as a reason why their highly priced free agent isn't producing. The Cardinals' flailing offensive line could prove to be the perfect elixir. Look for Williams to break out. As for Arizona, Kevin Kolb is coming of a very blah performance against the Rams and his completion percentage is dropping. If John Skelton is healthy, that makes us go, "Hmmmm ..."

