Quick Take: Cardinals-Lions

Published: Dec 20, 2009 at 07:52 AM

It was over when ...

  Kurt Warner had two TDs as he brought his season total to 25.

(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Drew Stanton's pass to Bryant Johnson was incomplete on fourth-and-3 with 1:06 remaining. The Cardinals took over on downs and -- with the Lions out of timeouts -- ran out the clock.

Game ball

Cardinals RB Beanie Wells topped the 100-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Key Stat

The Cardinals converted all four of their red-zone opportunities, while the Lions were just one of three.

Noteworthy

Arizona improved to 6-2 on the road this season. ... Kurt Warner has 99 passing touchdowns since joining the Cardinals and needs one more to join Fran Tarkenton as the only players in NFL history with 100-plus passing TDs with two different teams. ... The Lions went to Stanton in the second half, and he led them to 24 points, and nearly a come-from-behind win.

