Quick Take: Cardinals/Lions

In Brief
» Last meeting: Kurt Warner passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cardinals past the Lions, 31-21, in Week 10 of the 2007 season.
» Streaks: The Cardinals have won seven of the past 10, but trail the overall series, 31-23-5.
» Last week: Detroit was run over by Baltimore in a 48-3 loss. ... Arizona had seven turnovers in a 24-9 loss at San Francisco.
Keep your eye on ...
The Cardinals' discipline: In a game like this one, in which one team has a clear advantage, the key is for the superior club to minimize its mistakes. Arizona is expected to win in this instance, and it would be wise not to commit so many penalties and turnovers to give Detroit hope, like it did vs. San Francisco.
Aaron Brown's audition: The rookie running back out of TCU was sensational for the Lions in the preseason, but has had limited opportunities to shine in the regular season (aside from being the team's primary kick returner). Now that Kevin Smith is out for the year with a knee injury, Brown will get a chance to make his mark.
Did you know?
After starting 5-0 on the road, the Cardinals have lost two consecutive road games. ... Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald is tied with Cowboys WR Miles Austin for the most touchdowns in the league for a wide receiver with 10. ... The Lions are fifth in the NFL, having run 850 offensive plays this season. ... If the playoffs started today, the Cardinals would be in. Get an updated look at the postseason picture.