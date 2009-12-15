Quick Take: Cardinals/Lions

Keep your eye on ... Warner's ball security: Every so often, Warner has a game in which he fails to display his Pro Bowl form and struggles amid a sea of turnovers. Last Monday was one such game for Warner. He typically rebounds from those outings with an impressive performance, and the Lions' league-worst pass defense will likely give him a wonderful opportunity to do so again.

The Cardinals' discipline: In a game like this one, in which one team has a clear advantage, the key is for the superior club to minimize its mistakes. Arizona is expected to win in this instance, and it would be wise not to commit so many penalties and turnovers to give Detroit hope, like it did vs. San Francisco.