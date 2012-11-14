Quick Take: Cardinals could give Falcons fits

Why this game is intriguing: This is an upset-alert special. Why? Because the Falcons are coming off a stinging loss to the Saints that ruined their undefeated season. And they're trying to recover from the insulting way New Orleans dispatched with them -- turning them away three straight times after they got to the 1-yard line. At home against the reeling Cardinals, this is another chance for Atlanta to show it can hang physically. Easier said than done. The Cardinals offense is bad, mostly because of their quarterback play. But if their defense takes it to Atlanta, this has a chance to be interesting. The main challenge for any team facing Atlanta is disrupting Matt Ryan, keeping him from having the time to find receivers Julio Jones and Roddy White deep. Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell and his front seven, coupled with impressive cornerback Patrick Peterson, have a chance to do just that on Sunday.