Quick Take: Cardinals clinch NFC West title

It was over when ...
Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett returned Steven Jackson's fumble 11 yards for a touchdown to put Arizona up 27-7 late in the third quarter.
Fan feedback
How far can the
[Cardinals](/teams/arizonacardinals/profile?team=ARI) go in the playoffs? Is Kurt Warner going to win his third MVP award?
Game ball
Cardinals middle linebacker Gerald Hayes made life miserable for Jackson, forcing fumbles on consecutive drives in the third quarter -- including the fumble that Dockett scooped up for a touchdown.
Key stat
The Cardinals forced three turnovers, and scored on two defensive touchdowns, including Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's 99-yard interception return.
Noteworthy
The Cardinals earned their first playoff berth since 1998. ... The Cardinals won their first ever NFC West title, and first division title since taking the NFC East in 1975. ... The Cardinals will host their first playoff game as a franchise since they defeated Philadelphia in the 1947 NFL Championship Game. ... Kurt Warner went over 4,000 passing yards (4,020) for the first time since 2001.