Quick Take: Cardinals-Bears

In Brief
» Last meeting: In the game that led to one of the great postgame press conferences of all time by Cardinals coach Dennis Green, the Bears rallied for a 24-23 victory in Week 6 of the 2006 season.
» Streaks: These two teams both started in Chicago and have played a number of times historically. The Bears have won five of the past six meetings and have a resounding 55-26-6 overall edge.
» Last week: Kurt Warner had six turnovers as the Cardinals suffered a 34-21 loss to the Panthers. ... Matt Forte scored twice to lead the Bears past the Browns, 30-6.
Keep your eye on ...
Lance Briggs' steadying influence: Chicago's defense, especially its linebacking corps, has dealt with a litany of injuries this season, but Biggs has been the constant. He has continued to perform at a high level despite playing with a different set of linebackers virtually every week and he will need to be at his best against a Cardinals team that loves the intermediate passing game.
Arizona's road confidence: Last year, the Cardinals were one of the league's best home teams, but struggled mightily on the road. The script has completely flipped this season. Arizona has yet to lose on the road (3-0) but is just 1-3 at home. This matchup at potentially chilly Soldier Field will be a stiff test, however, as the Bears are 3-0 at home.
Did you know?
The Cardinals are 3-0 on the road for the first time since 1982. ... Arizona's Tim Hightower leads all NFL running backs with 39 catches. ... When Jay Cutler has at least a 100 passer rating, his team is 13-0. ... Johnny Knox is second among rookies with four touchdown catches.