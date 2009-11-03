Quick Take: Cardinals-Bears

Keep your eye on ... Devin Hester's emergence as a wideout: Quietly, Hester has begun developing into a standout receiver for the Bears. In the three games since a Week 5 bye, Hester has averaged 88.3 receiving yards and has had at least six catches in each contest. His improved play gives Chicago a versatile threat that can line up anywhere and run a variety of patterns.

Lance Briggs' steadying influence: Chicago's defense, especially its linebacking corps, has dealt with a litany of injuries this season, but Biggs has been the constant. He has continued to perform at a high level despite playing with a different set of linebackers virtually every week and he will need to be at his best against a Cardinals team that loves the intermediate passing game.