Quick Take: Cardinals at Broncos

What we learned ...
Re-air on NFL Network:
Arizona Cardinals at
» Friday, 1 a.m. ET
» Monday, 1 a.m. ET
The Broncos' defense is showing some signs of life: After going without a turnover through the first three weeks of the preseason, Denver forced four -- three interceptions and one fumble -- while shutting out visiting Arizona. Broncos DE Darrell Reid started things in the first quarter by intercepting a Kurt Warner pass intended for Steve Breaston. Rookie safety David Bruton had an interception and a fumble recovery.
A long road might be coming to an end:On the Fringe WR Lance Long is competing with Sean Morey, Early Ducet and Jerheme Urban for a Cardinals roster spot and finished with one catch for nine yards. Urban and Morey each had two catches for 33 and 11 yards, respectively.