Quick Take: Cardinals at Broncos

Cardinals rookie RB Beanie Wells: Rookie RB Beanie Wells looked impressive rushing for a pair of touchdowns in his preseason debut against the Packers last week. Wells said he did not feel fully comfortable. The Cardinals will likely give Wells another extended look, though RB Tim Hightower is expected to start the season as the team's top running back.
Broncos rookie QB Tom Brandstater: The Broncos are without top quarterbacks Kyle Orton (finger) and Chris Simms (ankle), so they will turn to the rookie out of Fresno State. Now, it seems unlikely that Brandstater could put himself in a position to be the Broncos starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season. But would anything surprise you considering the Broncos' turbulent offseason?