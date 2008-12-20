Quick Take: Cardinals (8-6) at Patriots (9-5)

Did you know?

The Patriots need to win to keep pace atop the AFC East with the Jets and Dolphins. The Cardinals already have clinched the NFC West title. For a complete look at the NFL playoff picture, click here to look at the scenarios... Arizona is second in the NFL in total points, averaging 27.6 per game ... Cardinals WR Steve Breaston needs 91 yards to join teammates Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin for 1,000-yard seasons. Arizona could be the fifth team in NFL history with three 1,000-yard receivers in a season. ... The Patriots are aiming for their 11th straight victory in December. They have a 22-2 record in December games since 2003.