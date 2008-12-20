Quick Take: Cardinals (8-6) at Patriots (9-5)

Last meeting
In Week 2 of the 2004 season, Corey Dillon ran for 158 yards on 32 carries, pacing New England to a 23-12 victory at Arizona.

Streaks
The Patriots have won the last four meetings with the Cardinals to close within one game of Arizona's 6-5 series lead. Check out the last five meetings.

Last week
Sammy Morris and LaMont Jordan combined for 214 rushing yards in New England's 49-26 victory at Oakland. ... Arizona fell behind early at home, struggling to find a rhythm in a 35-14 loss to Minnesota.

Keep your eye on ...
Arizona on the East Coast: The Cardinals look to avoid going 0-5 on the East Coast when they travel to Foxborough this weekend. So far this season, the Cardinals have lost at the Redskins, Jets, Panthers and Eagles.

Warner against New England's secondary: Despite his stellar season, Arizona QB Kurt Warner hasn't been immune to his team's struggles on the East Coast. While he hasn't been terrible in those four losses, eight of his 13 interceptions have come in that span, and he has posted an 82.9 passer rating -- 14.6 lower than his season average. If his 472 yards against the Jets are any indication, Warner should still have a field day against a shaky Patriots secondary.

The Patriots RBs: It has taken a while, but New England's running backs are finally all healthy at the same time, and it's starting to pay off. New England has averaged 145.4 yards on the ground over its last five games, including a 277-yard output against Oakland last week. Look for Sammy Morris, LaMont Jordan and Kevin Faulk to take turns punishing a Cardinals run defense that has allowed an average of 149 rushing yards over the last four games.

Did you know?
The Patriots need to win to keep pace atop the AFC East with the Jets and Dolphins. The Cardinals already have clinched the NFC West title. For a complete look at the NFL playoff picture, click here to look at the scenarios... Arizona is second in the NFL in total points, averaging 27.6 per game ... Cardinals WR Steve Breaston needs 91 yards to join teammates Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin for 1,000-yard seasons. Arizona could be the fifth team in NFL history with three 1,000-yard receivers in a season. ... The Patriots are aiming for their 11th straight victory in December. They have a 22-2 record in December games since 2003.

