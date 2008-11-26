Quick Take: Cardinals (7-4) at Eagles (5-5-1)

Streaks
The former NFC East rivals have split their only two meetings since 2002. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 53-52-5.
McNabb's mental status: McNabb was benched for the first time in his career in Week 12, but coach Andy Reid moved quickly on Monday to select him as the starter. Will this move inspire the veteran quarterback, or make him spiral further?
Did you know?
The Eagles are 4-0 on Thanksgiving, while the Cardinals are 6-14-2. The Cardinals have lost seven consecutive Thanksgiving games (For all-time Thanksgiving game results, click here). ... Kurt Warner is on pace for 5,099 passing yards this season, which would break Dan Marino's NFL record of 5,084 yards in 1984. ... The Eagles have not scored an offensive touchown in their last five quarters and have only one offensive touchdown in the last two games.