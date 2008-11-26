Quick Take: Cardinals (7-4) at Eagles (5-5-1)

Published: Nov 26, 2008 at 06:57 AM

Last meeting
The host Cardinals defeated the Eagles, 27-21, in 2005.

Streaks
The former NFC East rivals have split their only two meetings since 2002. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 53-52-5.

Last week
Giants KR/WR Domenik Hixon racked up 269 all-purpose yards as New York defeated the host Cardinals, 37-29. ... Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was benched as the Ravens rolled, 36-7.

Keep your eye on ...
Cardinals flying East: Teams in the Pacific time zone have not faired well when traveling East. The Cardinals are 0-2 playing in the Eastern time zone this season, losing to the Jets and Panthers.

McNabb's mental status: McNabb was benched for the first time in his career in Week 12, but coach Andy Reid moved quickly on Monday to select him as the starter. Will this move inspire the veteran quarterback, or make him spiral further?

Who is running for the Eagles: Starter Brian Westbrook and backup Correll Buckhalter missed practice on Monday. Westbrook has struggled in recent weeks, and if he or Buckhalter can't go, Lorenzo Booker would get the start for the Eagles.

Did you know?
The Eagles are 4-0 on Thanksgiving, while the Cardinals are 6-14-2. The Cardinals have lost seven consecutive Thanksgiving games (For all-time Thanksgiving game results, click here). ... Kurt Warner is on pace for 5,099 passing yards this season, which would break Dan Marino's NFL record of 5,084 yards in 1984. ... The Eagles have not scored an offensive touchown in their last five quarters and have only one offensive touchdown in the last two games.

