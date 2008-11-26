Quick Take: Cardinals (7-4) at Eagles (5-5-1)

Did you know?

The Eagles are 4-0 on Thanksgiving, while the Cardinals are 6-14-2. The Cardinals have lost seven consecutive Thanksgiving games (For all-time Thanksgiving game results, click here). ... Kurt Warner is on pace for 5,099 passing yards this season, which would break Dan Marino's NFL record of 5,084 yards in 1984. ... The Eagles have not scored an offensive touchown in their last five quarters and have only one offensive touchdown in the last two games.