Quick Take: cardinals-49ers

It was over when ...
Niners S
[Dashon Goldson](/player/dashongoldson/2495611/profile) forced two fumbles and had an interception.
(Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)
The Cardinals turned the ball over for the seventh time with 2:26 remaining. With Arizona trailing 24-9, Anquan Boldin caught a 13-yard pass and fumbled. The ball was recovered by Niners S Mark Roman at Arizona's 33-yard line, which allowed San Francisco to run out the clock.
Game ball
Frank Gore ran over the Cardinals and helped the 49ers milk the clock with the lead. He finished with 167 yards rushing and one touchdown on 25 carries.
Key Stat
Noteworthy
This is the third consecutive season the Cardinals and 49ers have met on Monday Night Football. ... Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgeraldhad to be helped off the field in the third quarter with a sprained right knee, but returned later in the quarter. ... In the second quarter, Cardinals QB Kurt Warner threw his first interception in 130 passes. ... The Niners had five takeaways in the first half for the first time since 1997.