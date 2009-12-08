Quick Take: Cardinals/49ers

Keep your eye on ... Kurt Warner's sensational streak: Over his last four games, Warner has put up some unbelievable numbers. In fact, he has a 120-plus passer rating in each game during that span. The 49ers, who have the league's 27th-ranked pass defense, do not seem equipped to slow down Warner.

Adrian Wilson's defensive leadership: The Cardinals have struggled with their consistency on defense this year, but Wilson brings it every week. He is equally adept at stopping the run and covering receivers, and he will be at the center of the action this Sunday as he tries to contain San Francisco's Frank Gore and Vernon Davis.