Quick Take: Cardinals/49ers

In Brief
» Last meeting: The 49ers took out the Cardinals, 20-16, in this year's season-opener.
» Streaks: The Cardinals have won six of the last nine meetings, but trail the overall series, 20-16.
» Last week: San Francisco surrendered a late Seattle scoring drive and lost 20-17. ... Arizona dominated Minnesota in an impressive 30-17 victory on Sunday night.
Keep your eye on ...
Adrian Wilson's defensive leadership: The Cardinals have struggled with their consistency on defense this year, but Wilson brings it every week. He is equally adept at stopping the run and covering receivers, and he will be at the center of the action this Sunday as he tries to contain San Francisco's Frank Gore and Vernon Davis.
Alex Smith's growing comfort level: The 49ers have gone to more of a spread attack in recent weeks, and Smith has been the primary beneficiary. Despite his impressive stats, however, Smith has yet to lead his team to many victories. His next step will come by delivering in the clutch.
Did you know?
49ers rookie WR Michael Crabtree has at least three catches in each of his first seven starts. ... Cardinals RB Beanie Wells leads NFC rookies with four rushing TDs. ... If the playoffs started today, the Cardinals would be in and the Niners would be out. Get an updated look at the postseason picture.