Quick take: Cardinals-49ers

Series leader:49ers, 17-14
Streaks:Cardinals have won past four matchups
Remember the last time? Dec. 24, 2006: Cardinals 26, 49ers 20. Arizona scores on its first four offensive possessions and Edgerrin James runs for 105 yards.

Inside the game:
Cardinals:Ken Whisenhunt makes NFL head coaching debut. ... QB Matt Leinart set team rookie record with 2,547 passing yards last year, including NFL single-game rookie record 405 yards on Nov. 26. ... WR Larry Fitzgerald has 90-plus yards in five of six career games vs. 49ers with 37 catches for 598 yds (99.7 per game) and 3 TDs.
49ers: Have won 11 of past 14 home openers (2-0 under head coach Mike Nolan). ... Club is 5-0 when QB Alex Smith has a passer rating of 95.0-plus. Smith passed for 288 yards vs. Cardinals last year in Sept. 10 matchup, second-highest in career.

