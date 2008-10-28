Quick Take: Cardinals (4-3) at Rams (2-5)

Last meeting
Kurt Warner threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns as the host Cardinals defeated St. Louis, 48-19, in Week 17 last season.
Streaks
The Cardinals have won three of the last four, but St. Louis leads the all-time series, 30-26-2. Check out the last five matchups.
Last week
The Cardinals started off strong, but mistakes cost them in a 27-23 loss at Carolina. ... Kevin Faulk did it all as host New England defeated the Rams, 23-16.
Keep your eye on ...
Hightower gaining traction: Tim Hightower has become a touchdown vulture, taking a lot of the short-yardage carries, including those on the goal line. Hightower is expected to have a bigger role this week in the wake of Edgerrin James' fumble that allowed Carolina to get back into last week's game.
Arizona's soaring receivers:Larry Fitzgerald lit up the Rams for 11 receptions, 171 yards and two touchdowns in the team's last meeting. Anquan Boldin, who didn't miss a beat in his return from a fracture sinus, has an NFL-high seven touchdown receptions. And now Steve Breaston adds an added threat for the St. Louis defense that ranks in the bottom third against the pass.
Avery becoming No. 1: Rookie Donnie Avery was hurt early in the season but has started to emerge as the team's top receiver after posting his first 100-yard receiving game at New England last week. But don't count out Torry Holt, who has five touchdowns in his last six games against the Cardinals.
Did you know?
Arizona safety Adrian Wilson had an interception in his last two games against St. Louis. ... Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt is 2-0 against the Rams. ... Rams safety O.J. Atogwe has 11 interceptions in past 15 games. ... St. Louis is 10-4 when Steven Jackson has at least 100 rushing yards.