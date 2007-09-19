Quick Take: Cardinals (1-1) at Ravens (1-1)

Last meeting
Chris McAlister had two interceptions -- including an 83-yard INT return for a touchdown -- and Jamal Lewis rushed for 131 yards as the Ravens defeated the Cardinals, 26-18, in October 2003.

Streaks
The Ravens have won two of the team's three meetings.

Last week
The Cardinals got a much-needed victory over the defending NFC West champion Seahawks, 23-20, on Neil Rackers' final-second 42-yard field goal. The Ravens were able to hold off the New York Jets in a battle of the backup quarterbacks, 20-13.

At stake
The Cardinals were good in the NFC West last season, but struggled with out-of-division games. The Cardinals need to pick up some of those non-division games, but this one will be tough. The Ravens can't afford to lose any home games as the Steelers have raced out to a 2-0 record.

Key matchup
Edgerrin James could probably counsel Willis McGahee on what it feels like to burden the expectations. James had his best game since coming to the desert in 2006, as he rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown against Seattle. McGahee was solid against the Jets as he recorded a 6-yard touchdown reception, but he has yet to rush for 100 yards as a member of the Ravens.

Key injuries
ARIZONA: DT Alan Branch (hand), WR Bryant Johnson (hamstring).
BALTIMORE: QB Steve McNair (groin), LB Ray Lewis (triceps), T Jonathan Ogden (toe), S Ed Reed (ankle), Samari Rolle (foot).

Did you know?
James is 3-0 in three appearances against Baltimore, all with Indianapolis.

