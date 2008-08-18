Quick take: Bulger struggles but Rams win

Bulger is struggling: The QB threw two interceptions in the Rams' first two possessions, overthrowing a ball tipped into the hands of Chargers DB Antoine Cason on the first pick. Bulger later appeared to favor his right leg after bending it awkwardly on a sack by Chargers LB Tim Dobbins. Bulger stayed in the game through most of the first half, ending with 56 yards on 7 of 14 passing.