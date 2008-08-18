Quick take: Bulger struggles but Rams win

What we learned...
Davis is ready to contribute: Craig Davis, San Diego's multi-talented second-year receiver impressed by doing a little bit of everything. Davis caught two passes for 23 and 17 yards apiece, took a handoff for 10 yards and returned a punt for 36 yards.
Bulger is struggling: The QB threw two interceptions in the Rams' first two possessions, overthrowing a ball tipped into the hands of Chargers DB Antoine Cason on the first pick. Bulger later appeared to favor his right leg after bending it awkwardly on a sack by Chargers LB Tim Dobbins. Bulger stayed in the game through most of the first half, ending with 56 yards on 7 of 14 passing.
Rams have depth behind Jackson: Minus holdout Steven Jackson, the Rams still managed to move the ball on the ground, the team's only source of offense in the first half. The offensive line opened up some nice holes for second-year backs Antonio Pittman (9 carries, 67 yards) and Brian Leonard (8 carries, 38 yards), who also added 19 yards on 3 receptions.