Quick Take: Bucs stymie visiting Cardinals

Published: Nov 04, 2007 at 08:06 AM

It was over when ...
Kurt Warner's pass was intercepted by the Bucs safety Jermaine Phillips with 2:39 left. Without any timeouts, the Cardinals were unable to stop the clock and Tampa Bay never relinquished possession, despite botching a kneel-down and snapping the ball between Jeff Garcia's legs for a false start.

Game balls
Bucs running back Earnest Graham had his best game as a pro. He rushed 34 times for a career-high 124 yards and also ran for a touchdown. For the Cardinals, defensive tackle Darnell Dockett deserves credit for his performance. Though it is soured somewhat by the loss, Docket was a standout individually, with 10 tackles and two sacks.

Key stat
Tampa Bay held Arizona to only 23 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Cardinals running back Edgerrin James did score a touchdown but was held to one of the lowest yardage totals of his career with 15 on nine carries.

Noteworthy
Offensive tackle Jeremy Trueblood of the Buccaneers left the game briefly with an injury, but returned later. He left again in the Bucs' final drive, but for a different reason: He was ejected for fighting. ... The Buccaneers held the ball for over 43 minutes and ran 77 plays to only 42 for the Cardinals.

