Quick Take: Bucs still clinging to playoff hope

Why this game is intriguing: We won't be clicking on the channel to watch the debut of the Philadelphia Eagles' new defensive line coach. Nor, for that matter, the return of Michael Vick. The Eagles are focused on 2013, with rookie quarterback Nick Foles installed as the starter and all eyes on the nucleus for next season. Meanwhile, coach Andy Reid tries to avoid a ninth straight loss. As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at one time a hot playoff pick, they've cooled a bit. A win would help as they try to nudge themselves into a crowded field, hoping for that final playoff spot.
Published: Dec 05, 2012 at 06:33 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
