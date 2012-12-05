Quick Take: Bucs still clinging to playoff hope

Published: Dec 05, 2012 at 06:33 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 14 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: We won't be clicking on the channel to watch the debut of the Philadelphia Eagles' new defensive line coach. Nor, for that matter, the return of Michael Vick. The Eagles are focused on 2013, with rookie quarterback Nick Foles installed as the starter and all eyes on the nucleus for next season. Meanwhile, coach Andy Reid tries to avoid a ninth straight loss. As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at one time a hot playoff pick, they've cooled a bit. A win would help as they try to nudge themselves into a crowded field, hoping for that final playoff spot.

On Twitter:#PHIvsTB

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on IR.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

news

Chris Jones surpassing Aaron Donald as NFL's top DT; the savvy of Mike Vrabel and Howie Roseman

Has Chris Jones surpassed Aaron Donald as the NFL's best defensive tackle? Bucky Brooks provides his thoughts in this edition of the Scout's Notebook. Plus, the brilliance of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE