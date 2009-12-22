Quick Take: Bucs/Saints

In Brief
» Last meeting: Mike Bell rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns as the Saints dropped the Bucs, 38-7, in Week 11.
» Streaks: The teams have split their last 10 meetings, but the Saints have a 20-14 overall series edge.
» Last week: New Orleans suffered its first loss of the season, 24-17, against Dallas. ... Tampa Bay scored an impressive 24-7 victory in Seattle.
Keep your eye on ...
Drew Brees' final push for MVP: Last week's loss, coupled with Peyton Manning's win, may have caused harm to Brees' MVP candidacy. His best chance to state his case for the award is to put up some incredible numbers against a Bucs team that has given up the league's fifth-most passing touchdowns.
Kellen Winslow's imprint on the game: The veteran tight end is the Bucs' best offensive weapon. He was held in check when these teams met earlier this season, but if the Bucs hope to pull off the upset, he will likely need to have a huge game.
Did you know?
Tampa Bay's Tanard Jackson has a career-high four interceptions this year. ... Bucs RB Cadillac Williams has three rushing touchdowns in his last three games against the Saints. ... New Orleans' Darren Sharper has the most interceptions in the NFL this decade (57). ... The Saints can clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a win. Get an updated look at the postseason picture.