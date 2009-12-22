Quick Take: Bucs/Saints

Published: Dec 22, 2009 at 10:19 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting: Mike Bell rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns as the Saints dropped the Bucs, 38-7, in Week 11.
» Streaks: The teams have split their last 10 meetings, but the Saints have a 20-14 overall series edge.
» Last week: New Orleans suffered its first loss of the season, 24-17, against Dallas. ... Tampa Bay scored an impressive 24-7 victory in Seattle.

Keep your eye on ...How the Saints respond to their first loss: It had becoming increasingly difficult for New Orleans to remain unbeaten over the past few weeks, before it finally lost to Dallas. While such a defeat could be construed as a positive, because it allows the Saints to focus on the task at hand instead of worrying about staying perfect, another loss to the Bucs would be cause for concern.

Drew Brees' final push for MVP: Last week's loss, coupled with Peyton Manning's win, may have caused harm to Brees' MVP candidacy. His best chance to state his case for the award is to put up some incredible numbers against a Bucs team that has given up the league's fifth-most passing touchdowns.

Kellen Winslow's imprint on the game: The veteran tight end is the Bucs' best offensive weapon. He was held in check when these teams met earlier this season, but if the Bucs hope to pull off the upset, he will likely need to have a huge game.

Did you know?

Tampa Bay's Tanard Jackson has a career-high four interceptions this year. ... Bucs RB Cadillac Williams has three rushing touchdowns in his last three games against the Saints. ... New Orleans' Darren Sharper has the most interceptions in the NFL this decade (57). ... The Saints can clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a win. Get an updated look at the postseason picture.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on his return to Detroit: 'I'm the bad guy coming to town'

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, Matthew Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions before he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, but he doesn't expect a warm reception Sunday when his current squad clashes with his former team in an NFC Wild Card Game.
news

Bears general manager Ryan Poles offers no decision on QB Justin Fields' future: We're going to 'do what's best for the organization'

General manager Ryan Poles made it evident in his opening statement Wednesday that the Bears wouldn't rush to any decision as they ponder Justin Fields' future while holding the 2024 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick.
news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Kirk Cousins: 'It's certainly my intention to have him back here'

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke with reporters Wednesday and clearly stated he and the Vikings want quarterback Kirk Cousins, an impending free agent, back in 2024.