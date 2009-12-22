Quick Take: Bucs/Saints

Keep your eye on ... How the Saints respond to their first loss: It had becoming increasingly difficult for New Orleans to remain unbeaten over the past few weeks, before it finally lost to Dallas. While such a defeat could be construed as a positive, because it allows the Saints to focus on the task at hand instead of worrying about staying perfect, another loss to the Bucs would be cause for concern.

Drew Brees' final push for MVP: Last week's loss, coupled with Peyton Manning's win, may have caused harm to Brees' MVP candidacy. His best chance to state his case for the award is to put up some incredible numbers against a Bucs team that has given up the league's fifth-most passing touchdowns.