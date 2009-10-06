Quick Take: Bucs-Eagles

In Brief
Bucs CB
Aqib Talib will likely be tested by the
Eagles' passing attack.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Last meeting:
Buccaneers kicker Matt Bryant nailed a 62-yard field goal as time expired to give Tampa Bay a 23-21 win over Philadelphia in Week 7 of the 2006 season.
Streaks:
Tampa Bay has beaten Philadelphia three straight times. The overall series is tied at seven, including the playoffs.
Last week:
Despite building a 10-0 halftime lead, the Bucs were thwarted in their attempt to beat the Redskins, losing, 16-13. ... The Eagles were on a bye.
Keep your eye on ...
Josh Johnson's development: Things started well for Tampa Bay's young quarterback against the Redskins as he threw an eight-yard touchdown on his first pass. From then on, however, Johnson was unable to generate any sort of consistent passing attack and often looked to run, instead of waiting for his receivers to get open. His job gets no easier this week against the Eagles' second-ranked pass defense.
Aqib Talib's consistency: The Bucs' second-year cornerback tied a team-record with three interceptions against the Redskins, but he was also the player beat on Santana Moss' winning 59-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Talib can't allow himself to lose concentration like that again or DeSean Jackson and the Eagles receivers will burn him deep the way Moss did.
Michael Vick's evolving role: Vick got in for several snaps in his last game against the Chiefs, but failed to produce many big plays. With Donovan McNabb expected back for the Eagles this week, it will be interesting to see how Philadelphia uses Vick.
Did you know?
Since 2002, the Bucs are 18-2 when the team doesn't turn the ball over. ... Bucs CB Ronde Barber has 11 defensive touchdowns, which is second among active players. ... McNabb needs four passing touchdowns to become the eighth player in NFL history with 200-plus passing touchdowns and 25-plus rushing scores. ... Eagles TE Brent Celek aims for his third straight 100-yard receiving game.