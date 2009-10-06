Quick Take: Bucs-Eagles

Josh Johnson's development: Things started well for Tampa Bay's young quarterback against the Redskins as he threw an eight-yard touchdown on his first pass. From then on, however, Johnson was unable to generate any sort of consistent passing attack and often looked to run, instead of waiting for his receivers to get open. His job gets no easier this week against the Eagles' second-ranked pass defense.

Aqib Talib's consistency: The Bucs' second-year cornerback tied a team-record with three interceptions against the Redskins, but he was also the player beat on Santana Moss' winning 59-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Talib can't allow himself to lose concentration like that again or DeSean Jackson and the Eagles receivers will burn him deep the way Moss did.